Southeast Idaho residents showing symptoms associated with COVID-19 will soon have a new avenue to be tested for the virus.
Starting Thursday, Express Lab will conduct COVID-19 tests every weekday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Idaho State University’s Dyer Hall behind Reed Gym in Pocatello, according to a Southeastern Idaho Public Health press release.
Each test result will come back in 48 to 72 hours.
The testing is a joint effort between Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Express Lab, ISU and local medical providers. To be tested, you must currently have coronavirus symptoms and have a test order.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and loss of smell or taste.
If your medical provider decides you warrant a test, they must fax a test request to Express Lab in Idaho Falls.
If you do not have a medical provider and have coronavirus symptoms, call Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at 208‐234‐5875 and you may get an order from Southeastern Idaho Public Health Medical Director Luis Fernandez to be tested.
Once you've been approved for testing and arrive at ISU's Dyer Hall, you will need to provide your driver’s license and either a health insurance card or a $95 credit card payment to be tested.
Some funding is available through Southeastern Idaho Public Health for uninsured patients to cover testing costs.
As of Tuesday evening, the state reported 1766 cases in Idaho, including 51 deaths. In the eastern region of the state, there are 63 reported cases and zero deaths.