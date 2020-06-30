POCATELLO — The COVID-19 Testing site sponsored by Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Idaho State University and Express Labs will be closed on Friday to observe the Fourth of July holiday. The testing site located on Idaho State University’s Campus in the parking lot outside Dyer Hall (1245 Red Hill Road), will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. Regular testing hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875. For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.