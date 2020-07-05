CHUBBUCK — C-A-L Ranch at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck has seen a surge in the sales of firearms in recent months, according to Assistant Store Manager Katie Chadwick. And it’s also seeing high demand for ammunition, according to Luke Swayze, department specialist in sporting goods.
“Most of the stores are having a run on their ammunition,” Swayze said.
The ammo is in high demand because factories are being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
So ammunition is selling faster than it can get restocked, though C-A-L Ranch is still getting shipments, Swayze said.
Gun sales are also rising following partly what he says is a typical trend for most election years.
Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic is spurring people to buy more firearms, according to C-A-L Ranch Assistant Manager Delynn Zitterkopf.
She estimates that the store’s gun sales are up 2 percent to 3 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Further, the federal $1,200 stimulus checks and the federal Cares Act that bolsters state unemployment checks have helped people afford the cost of buying new firearms, Zitterkopf said.
“We’ve heard a lot of people saying without those stimulus checks they wouldn’t have been able to buy it,” she said.
In all, Zitterkopf says its been one of the busiest times of the year.
Other busy times include tax time, Christmastime and hunting season, said Zitterkopf, who’s worked at C-A-L Ranch for 14 years.
She said that AR-15 rifles are popular at the moment, though they didn’t have any in stock as of July 5. There’s been on run on them recently.
“We haven’t been able to keep them in stock,” she said.
Further, she estimates that maybe 30 percent of recent buyers are new to the ownership of firearms.
And from what she’s heard, COVID-19 has definitely played a key role in their decisions to buy firearms, she said.
Many first-time buyers get the firearms for home protection, she said.
There’s concern that someone might attempt to break into their home to steal their essential items as the pandemic continues, Zitterkopf said.
While she says that many of the purchases are by first-time buyers, many of them also bring along someone experienced in the ownership of firearms to help them with their purchases.
She adds that there are also buyers who are familiar with firearms but who have younger kids getting their first guns.
Plus, more people are going camping, since flying can present a risk of COVID-19, Zitterkopf said.
So people may prefer family outings to be in the outdoors where they’re away from crowds.
But while they’re further away from the COVID threat, there’s also the potential for animal attacks.
“So now they have to think of other things,” Zitterkopf said. “So they’re going out in the wilds so they want protection when they’re out there.”
Meanwhile, there’s been strong demand from hunters too, she said.
“May was a very popular month,” she said.
That was when everybody put in for their draw for big game hunting.
“And if you draw you need a gun to go hunting with,” she said.