POCATELLO — The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee has recommended that the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be frontline health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients and long-term care facility residents. Those in direct contact with COVID-19 patients will be high priority for the first round of vaccine. After those facilities have been offered the vaccine, the remaining doses will be offered to additional groups following Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’srecommendations.
The timeline for the general population to get vaccinated is targeted in the late spring or early summer.
"This first batch of vaccines will protect our front-line health care workers so they can help our hospitals withstand the current winter COVID-19 wave and save as many lives as possible," said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director. "Now is the time to double down on our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, so that we can all stay healthy until there is enough vaccine for everyone. We ask that you choose to stay the course and continue to take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. That means wearing face-covering, practicing 6 feet social distancing, washing your hands frequently, staying home when you have symptoms, avoiding gatherings and postponing travel.”
“Many of us are eager to receive the vaccine, and we want to make sure people have accurate and timely information," said Mann. “We will continue to communicate with our community as we learn more. We will share information on our website, social media and the public is always welcome to contact our COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875 for more information.”
The SIPH COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.