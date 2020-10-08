The Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 hotline will be closed on Monday to observe the Columbus Day holiday. It will reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline number is 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.