The Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 Hotline will be closed on Monday to observe the Columbus Day holiday. It will reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline number is 208-234-5875.
For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.