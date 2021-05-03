POCATELLO — The Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 Hotline will change its call center hours beginning today. The new call center hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The hotline number is 208-234-5875. To schedule an appointment, visit our website at www.siphidaho/coronavirus.php.
For Southeast Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.