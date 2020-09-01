POCATELLO — The Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 hotline and the Idaho State University COVID-19 testing site will both be closed on Monday to observe the Labor Day holiday. They will reopen on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline number is 208-234-5875.
For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.