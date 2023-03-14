POCATELLO — The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre is excited to announce that country music artist Riley Green will perform live on May 19.

Raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and southern gospel music, Riley Green has the type of energy that Rolling Stone hailed as “drinks-in-the-air nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.” His platinum-certified songs “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “There Was This Girl” capture his ‘90s-inspired down-home country music style. Catch Riley Green in Pocatello before he heads to Canada on tour this summer.

