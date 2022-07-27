BOISE — Members of the Association of Idaho Cities elected Pocatello Council President Rick Cheatum as a District 5 director for 2022-2024 at the June 24 business meeting during the 75th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 22-24.
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
Also elected at the association’s annual conference in Boise were the following officers and district directors representing the geographic areas of the state:
— Officers:
— President Joe Stear — Mayor, Kuna.
— First Vice President Debbie Kling — Mayor, Nampa.
— Second Vice President Rebecca Casper — Mayor, Idaho Falls.
— Third Vice President Vic Holmes — Mayor, Rathdrum.
— District directors:
— District 1 directors: Steven Adams, councilor, Rathdrum; Jim Hammond, mayor, Coeur d'Alene.
— District 2 directors: Art Bettge, mayor, Moscow; Gina Taruscio, councilor, Moscow.
— District 3 directors: Gordon Petrie, mayor, Emmett; Kari Peterson, councilor, Fruitland.
— District 3A directors: Luke Cavener, councilor, Meridian; Holli Woodings, council president pro tem, Boise