POCATELLO — The Grand Teton Council, Boy Scouts of America is having a fundraiser alongside the its first Corporate Pinewood Derby from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at Hiring Buick GMC, 509 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
This is a fun-filled event for business networking and to reminisce about what Scouting has done for us when we were young.
Local businesses are invited to participate as a sponsor, participant or in any other way they can.
The idea behind this fundraiser is to encourage local business people to support traditional Scouting programs and other programs, like career exploring.