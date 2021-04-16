Often after a death or loss of some kind, many people feel empty and numb, or just angry, even without a reason. People experiencing grief may also withdraw socially or have no desire to participate in their usual activities, work or school. There are also physical reactions to grief, which may include trembling or shakiness, muscle weakness, nausea, trouble eating, trouble sleeping or even trouble breathing.
People often ask, “How long will I feel this way?” Your grief may subside, but it will last as long as it takes you to accept and learn to live with the changes in your life. For some people, grief lasts a few months; for others, it may take more than a year. It’s different for each person.
While grief is a normal reaction to loss, there are ways people can ease their minds by coping with their grief in healthy ways:
• Simply talking to your friends, family, or faith leaders can help you cope.
• Exercise and eat healthy meals to take care of your physical well-being.
• Do the things that you used to enjoy doing, even if you don’t always feel like it. This will help you get back into your routines.
• Allow yourself to feel joy at times and to cry when you need to.
It’s also important to talk to children about grief and loss. Close relationships are important to children’s development, and the loss of a family member or friend can negatively affect that. They may experience depression, anxiety, or aggression.
Here are some ways you can help children cope with grief:
• Allow children to talk about their feelings and to express their grief (e.g., crying, being sad).
• Try to follow the same routines as usual.
• Encourage them to play and laugh.
• Encourage them to get adequate rest and to eat healthy meals.
Again, grief is a very normal reaction to loss. While some people might have these feelings over a long period, they will likely be less intense over time. If these feelings persist, if they don’t become less intense, and if your grief continues to affect your daily life in significant ways, you should seek the help of a mental health professional.
There are a lot of resources available. There’s the Optum Member Access and Crisis Line at 855-202-0973, operating 24/7, or you can call the Idaho Careline at 2-1-1.
Dr. Dennis Woody is a pediatric neuropsychologist providing support to Optum Idaho’s medical team for care management and has been with the team since 2013. Before coming to Optum, Dr. Woody practiced in Idaho for 27 years with an emphasis in consultation for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental, neurological and behavioral health concerns.