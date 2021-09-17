Receiving a diagnosis of a chronic illness such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis or even something like high blood pressure can come as a major shock and lead to a full range of emotions. Unlike a cold or flu, there may be no recovery in sight with chronic illnesses. While many chronic illnesses are treatable, the treatment often requires strict lifelong changes to your lifestyle.
Some chronic illnesses can be associated with invisible symptoms like pain, fatigue and depression and some diseases can be associated with changes in physical appearance. No matter what it is, all chronic illness is a source of distress that causes worry about the uncertainty of your illness, your future and possible financial constraints. The moment you hear you have a chronic illness, your emotions can feel like a roller coaster.
Common emotions include:
— Distress: It’s important to note that people who are under a lot of stress before diagnosis, and those with a history of depression may be at particular risk of psychological distress when they learn they have a chronic illness. However, even people with relatively few stresses in life can be shaken by a chronic disease diagnosis.
— Grief: This is an understandable reaction since people will lose their current way of life. You may even experience various stages of grief including denial, bargaining, anger and sadness.
— Guilt: This is a feeling people have when they feel like they are to blame for the chronic illness, like diabetes.
Your ability to cope with these changing emotions will likely change as well, accepting one day and angry the next. It may help to remind yourself that these feelings are normal. In many cases, they will improve with time and you’ll adjust. Here are some coping strategies that may help ease your burden:
— Face it head on: Some days you may be tempted to pretend you never received your diagnosis. However, facing your diagnosis head on is the best way to cope.
— Educate yourself: Accurate knowledge can help you feel empowered and understand what to expect. A good place to start is by writing down all your questions and taking them to your doctor. If you want more information, find trusted medical sources on the internet to inform yourself.
— Get support: Studies show that people who find social support, such as from a support group, report more inner peace and satisfaction with their lives. It’s important to build a strong support network you can trust. Don’t be afraid to communicate with them about how they can best help you manage your disease.
— Make a plan: Manage the elements in your life that are within your control. You may not be able to control certain aspects of your disease, but you can choose to eat healthy meals, take medications as prescribed, and spend less time with people who aren’t supportive.
— Minimize your stress: You’re facing more stress in your life, so let go of your unnecessary obligations. You may be able to take time off from volunteer commitments or ask for more help from family and friends. Also, if you have a partner, encourage your partner to make time to care for themselves, especially if they are your primary caregiver.
The diagnosis of a life-threatening or terminal disease is likely to trigger even greater feelings of fear and grief. In that case, it’s even more important to surround yourself with positive and supportive people. Try to find small things that you can enjoy every day and set realistic short-term goals for yourself. Even small goals such as a visit to a park or museum, or a phone call with a close friend, can help you make the most of each day.
Finally, it's also important to be aware of depression and mood changes that don’t improve after the initial adjustment period. If you experience depressive symptoms such as low mood, loss of interest, sadness, changes in concentration, sleep or appetite, changes in energy that are not expected as part of your illness, or thoughts of suicide, you should seek professional help as these symptoms may be more than normal adjustment. A counselor, psychiatrist, or psychologist can help you navigate these emotions.
Dr. Julie Wood is the medical director for Optum Idaho, a health care company that manages the outpatient benefits for the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She is a board certified general adult psychiatrist with eight years post graduate clinical and administrative experience in community, managed care and residential level of care experience.