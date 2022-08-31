In this Nov. 21, 2019, photo, former White House national security aide Fiona Hill testifies during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. Hill will speak at the annual “Conversations with Exceptional Women” conference in Ketchum on Sept. 8 and 9.
The Alturas Institute will present the annual “Conversations with Exceptional Women” conference on Sept. 8 and 9 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. This year's theme is "On the Shoulders of Giants."
According to the organization’s website, “CWEW is the Alturas Institute’s signature event for the promotion of gender equality. We gather women from across the nation, from various sectors, disciplines and industries to engage in relaxed, casual and stimulating conversations about issues confronting women and the world.”
In addition to the promotion of gender equality, the Idaho Falls-based institute also promotes the Constitution and civic education. They host events throughout Idaho.
According to the Facebook event for the conference, this year’s speakers include “foreign affairs specialist Fiona Hill (best known for being a witness in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial); award-winning writer, human-rights and war crimes educator and adviser Janine di Giovanni; CIA's Senior Analytic Service member Gina Bennett; political activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jody Williams; former astronauts Ellen Ochoa and Barbara Morgan; award-winning feature film producer Christine Walker; Grammy-award winning conductor Amy Andersson; prize-winning Yale historian Joanne Freeman; and author and professor of political science at Occidental College Caroline Heldman.”