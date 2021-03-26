Two words that are being utilized more and more with the current world events have always been favorites of mine in my dictionary. Those words are "conundrum" and "dichotomy."
An interesting conundrum showed up in the fitness and medical literature recently. This confusing and difficult problem or question arises in the belief that men have an easier time with fat burning than women. I hear it all the time in my clinic, “My husband misses a meal and loses six pounds!” Or, conversely, “My wife diets and exercises like crazy and cannot lose a thing.”
The literature comes from a couple of recent studies that, in summary, showed that people’s ability to burn fat during exercise is the result of their biological sex and fitness levels. Based on this statement, you would guess that men burn fat easier, as do people who have more of it to burn.
As to the dichotomy or contrast between two things that are or are represented as being opposed or entirely different, we look at the same studies. They showed that women who are fit and healthy tend to burn more fat when they exercise than men do.
One of these studies went as far as to do biopsies (taking tissue for studying) of both fat and muscle, a not comfortable procedure to say the least, to try to find the metabolic reason for the fat burning issue. The ability to burn fat as fuel not only ensures good weight management, but also protects against future weight gain. It also confers an advantage in metabolic issues such as insulin resistance and diabetes.
Now for one more word from my dictionary — discombobulation. To make you feel confused or uncomfortable, these studies did not imply weight loss. They only implied the ability to burn fat as fuel. Weight loss and burning fat as fuel appear to be related somehow and in some way, but not directly. Feel free to add your own words at this point…
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.