Anger is a normal emotion. It’s okay to feel angry in certain situations. However, it can become a problem when it turns destructive and causes problems in personal, professional, and social relationships. Chronic unchecked anger can disrupt your overall quality of life and negatively affect your physical and mental health. It can also lead to legal problems.
A common misconception is that “anger is natural, so it’s best to just let it all out.” This is a dangerous myth and should not be used as a license to hurt others. Research has found that anger fuels rage and aggression and does nothing to help you (or the person you're angry with) resolve the situation. It’s important to determine your triggers and find healthy outlets. There are many beneficial strategies to help you safely manage your emotions.
First, it’s important to understand that anger is often driven by other emotions such as sadness, embarrassment, frustration, confusion, disgust, guilt, or shame. It’s not uncommon for mental health professionals to hear people say that they only feel anger, so becoming aware of your true feelings can help you start to better address your emotional reactions. Once you become emotionally angry, your body responds physically and puts you in fight or flight mode. These physical changes include increased heartrate, breathing, body temperature, and muscle tone. Therefore, when you feel tense and amped up, you’re more likely to respond aggressively. However, it’s possible to learn to recognize these physical changes and intervene before reacting to the anger.
Here are some ways to manage your physical and emotional response to anger:
Relaxation - Simple relaxation tools, such as deep breathing and relaxing imagery, can help calm down angry feelings. Once you learn these techniques, you can call upon them in any situation.
Cognitive Restructuring - Simply put, this means changing the way you think. When you're angry, your thinking can get very exaggerated and overly dramatic. Try replacing these thoughts with more rational ones. Instead of telling yourself, "Everything's ruined," tell yourself, "It's frustrating, but it's not the end of the world.”
Problem Solving - Sometimes, our anger and frustration are caused by very real and inescapable problems. The best attitude here, is not to focus on finding the solution, but rather on how you handle and face the problem.
Better Communication - Angry people tend to jump to conclusions. The first thing to do if you're in a heated discussion is slow down, listen to the other person, and think through your responses or step away. Sometimes it’s best to agree to disagree and leave it at that.
Changing Your Environment - Sometimes it's our surroundings that cause our anger. Problems and responsibilities at home or work can weigh on you. If that’s the case, step away and give yourself a break.
If these strategies aren’t working, and you feel that your anger is out of control by negatively impacting your relationships or other important aspects of your life, turn to a counselor or psychologist and ask about anger management treatment.
Remember, there will be situations that legitimately cause you to get angry. You can't always change these, but you can change the way you act and by learning anger management, you can dramatically improve your quality of life and the relationships you have.
Dr. Julie Wood is the Medical Director for Optum Idaho, a health care company who manages the outpatient benefits for the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She is a board certified general adult psychiatrist with 8 years post graduate clinical and administrative experience in community, managed care and residential level of care experience.