BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance is warning job seekers to be aware of the red flags of employment scams in light of a recent consumer complaint the department received, and the continued prevalence of these scams nationwide. In the first quarter of 2022, U.S. consumers were scammed out of $68 million as a result of fake business and job opportunity schemes according to the Federal Trade Commission. Although this is not a new threat, it continues to have a devastating impact on victims resulting in monetary harm, identity theft and even unwitting involvement in criminal schemes, such as money laundering.

“Employment scams are egregious in that they target individuals intentionally seeking to improve their financial futures,” said Patricia Perkins, director of the Idaho Department of Finance. “It is particularly important that consumers take precautions to verify the identity of the job poster and position before they engage.”

