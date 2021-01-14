POCATELLO — Even though the 2021 season is still a few months away, big things are afoot at Zoo Idaho.
Recently, construction started on the "Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop" with crews doing the prep work for the foundation and pouring the concrete pad. Once completed, the new structure will be 1,200 square feet and house ticketing and concession areas, a gift shop and restrooms. The new building was made possible through donations by Connections Credit Union and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society.
“Connections Credit Union has partnered with Zoo Idaho for a few years now by sponsoring the annual free day at the Zoo and participating in other events,” said Brian Osberg, president/CEO of Connections Credit Union. “Zoo Idaho is a great opportunity for families to spend time together in a fantastic setting. This partnership gives Connections the chance to be involved in the growth and success of this community asset. We have enjoyed working with Peter and the Zoo Idaho staff, and we look forward to a great partnership for many years.”
The donation is part of a 10-year agreement between Zoo Idaho, ZIZS and Connections Credit Union that gives the credit union exclusive naming rights to the building, one community day at Zoo Idaho per year for each year and other marketing opportunities.
“The Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop will not only excite the guests coming in but will also improve their time at Zoo Idaho,” said Jen Erchul, President of ZIZS. “Partnering with Connections Credit Union has been an amazing experience. We hope to continue building more community relationships as we continue creating remarkable results for Zoo Idaho and our community."
Zoo Idaho Superintendent Peter Pruett says the plan is to have the structure up and ready to greet visitors at the start of the 2021 season.
“The log cabin style gift shop captures the essence of Idaho and will be the centerpiece of our entrance nestled between the firewise garden and new pollinator garden,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho superintendent. “The additional amenities will all add up to make for a wonderful day at Zoo Idaho.”
For more information on Zoo Idaho and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society, visit zooidaho.org.
Additional information about Connections Credit Union can be found at connectidaho.org.