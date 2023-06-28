POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Water Pollution Control Department has begun construction on a significant facilities upgrade project. The Water Pollution Control Facility Package No. 1 Improvements project includes several components of high importance for the operations of the wastewater treatment facility. The project consists of replacing aeration diffusers, recoating a digester cover with protective paint, installing a pumped mixing system in digester No. 3, replacing the co-generation gas condensate trap, and installing a new screw press dewatering system for the digested solids. These project components address the highest priority issues identified in the 2021 Wastewater Facilities Planning Study.
The construction general contractor for the project is Engineered Structures Inc. The engineering team includes Keller Associates Inc. and Stantec Consulting, who have developed the project design and will provide construction phase services. The city previously entered into contracts for purchasing equipment associated with this project with Huber Technology and Xylem Water Solutions. The project costs approximately $12 million and will be funded by user rate dollars reserved in the WPC Capital Construction Fund. The project is projected to be completed in early 2025.
Completing the WPCF Package No. 1 project addresses items of critical concern for biosolids management capacity, maintenance life of essential components and reliability of the Pocatello WPCF. The project advances the 20-year management plan for the facility by addressing the first critical items and laying the groundwork for additional needed improvements, including aeration blower replacement and composting.
