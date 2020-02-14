POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center would like to thank Connections Credit Union for their donation of $400. Your support means the world to us because we can further our mission. The Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of the older population by providing a daily nutritional meal and promoting social activities while providing support to those we serve.
Connections Credit Union donates to Senior Activity Center
