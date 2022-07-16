John Frazier has been an angler his entire life, and the older he gets, the less he worries about how many fish he catches, or how big those fish are. More often than not, he focuses on the fishing experience and the people he forms bonds with.
“When you fish, the idea is to connect with the fish,” Frazier said. “That’s fine, but whether you’re fishing with family, friends or by yourself, and whether you catch fish or not, you’re coming back with something.”
Frazier, who runs public relations for Four Corners, Montana-based Simms Fishing Products, said that fish are the most tangible thing in fishing, but at the end of the day, they mean the least when you start to ask yourself, “What are you really fishing for?”
The company’s executives wanted to ask anglers that very same question, and now they want to transform that question into a movement.
The ultimate goal is to inspire new anglers to view fishing through the lens that Simms views it — not just as “a screaming drag or a jumping fish,” but as a means of experiencing nature, healing and forming deep bonds with others.
It’s not a campaign, according to Frazier. Instead, “it’s an opportunity to help people understand that fishing has very little to do with the fish and has everything to do with everything else that fishing provides,” he said.
The idea came about after the world’s second “A River Runs Through It” moment in the summer of 2020, Frazier said. At that point in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of people were trying out fly-fishing as they looked for healthy ways to stay occupied.
As interest in fly-fishing exploded, Simms often didn’t have the inventory to support the demand for its products. The company could have looked at the influx as an opportunity to “make hay while the sun is shining,” Frazier said, but it wanted to approach the phenomenon differently.
“At Simms, we’re not going to say, ‘No, we don’t want you to fish because the resource can’t handle it,’ and we’re also not looking at this solely as a financial opportunity.” Frazier said.
Instead, the company wanted to be a brand that welcomes new anglers into the sport but also helps those anglers to understand that fishing is a privilege, and it requires a sense of responsibility and stewardship.
“If we can get all these men and women to really grasp onto that, then our voice for conservation is going to be much, much more powerful and significant,” Frazier said.
Casey Sheahan, CEO at Simms, said he wants people to keep fishing and to be advocates for fisheries. That focus on stewardship is part of why the company developed the “What are you really fishing for?” plan in conjunction with writers at TROUT Magazine.
“They wanted to join us on what we see as a joyful, life-affirming journey,” Sheahan said. “We think that having a powerful mission to protect fish and habitat can foster a new era of celebrating our fishing much more meaningfully than the outdated, egocentric approaches to the sport that have been fed by popular media for decades.”
Sheahan thinks that inspiring anglers to help to keep rivers, lakes and oceans clean and healthy will result in the most satisfying fishing, because seeing fish in untrammeled habitat is far more dimensional.
“As our rivers get more crowded, maybe peoples’ approach to rivers won’t be as competitive,” he said. “People will be out there enjoying the experience, bringing their friends, bringing their family and enjoying the whole aspect of being out on the river.”
Kirk Deeter, editor of TROUT Magazine, said that within the last year or two, people have started to awaken to the issues surrounding mental health, and medical professionals have found that there are real clinical benefits to being outdoors.
Doctors are prescribing national park passes, and patients with difficult diagnoses are going on fly-fishing retreats through programs like Casting for Recovery, he said.
Deeter dedicated the spring issue of TROUT Magazine to the “What are you really fishing for?” movement. He wanted to get the discussion out into the mainstream. He also wanted to inspire people to share their stories and perspectives.
The “why” of “What are you really fishing for?” has always been there, but Deeter thinks there’s a new renaissance, and people are beginning to connect with the conscience of the sport.
Trout Unlimited takes care of water, and its focus is not on people who get their jollies out on the river from pulling on fish, he said. The focus is on protecting water for the people who are going through difficult issues and need solace.
“If you are able to solve the puzzle and figure out how to hook a fish, you are literally connected,” Deeter said. “That’s different from lawn bowling or cycling … You’re looking 360 degrees around the water. You’re thinking about what happens next.”