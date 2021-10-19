POCATELLO — Recent Highland athletes have conquered the challenge of being both top athletes and top students. Highland led all 5A schools with a 3.913 GPA, which is also the highest team GPA for all Idaho conferences.

As 2021 5A District 5-6 champions, Highland girls soccer is currently undefeated on the field with a 15-0 record and is preparing to compete at the Idaho High School State Championship Soccer Tournament, which begins Thursday.

This is Highland girls soccer’s third time being recognized as academic state champions. The soccer team also earned top academic honors in 2010 (3.743 GPA) and 2016 (3.766 GPA). Swim has only been tracked by the state since 2018, and this is Highland girls swim’s first time earning the recognition.

For more information, contact Travis Bell at belltr@sd25.us