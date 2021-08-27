With the start of the fall sports season, the topic of concussion is an area that is on the minds of many parents, athletes, coaches and medical support teams. In the past, the main treatment for concussions has been rest and wait for the symptoms to improve. This rest and wait approach has been disproven through research over the past several years. Research shows that the rest and wait approach is not only ineffective but that also can lead to more long-term issues, including post-concussion syndrome.
There are multiple mechanisms to concussion, and no two concussions present or progress the same. The most common symptoms of concussion can include headache, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, light and noise sensitivity, fogginess, sleep disruption, fatigue, balance issues and cognitive impairment. Along with these symptoms, patients can also experience a loss of identity, feeling isolated, difficulty reading/concentrating, difficulty being in busy environments and anxiety or depression.
The most important aspect of concussion is that it is a treatable condition and through accurate testing and treatment patients can feel better faster and avoid having long term issues. We currently employ C3Logix technology and the vestibular ocular motor screen for concussion (VOMS) for neurocognitive testing as well as evaluating symptoms, reaction time, balance and processing speed to help identify and guide treatment. Because every concussion is different, each needs to be treated individually. Our clinic focuses on diagnosing the concussion and creating a clinical profile with a primary, secondary and even tertiary profile that is consistent with the patient's symptoms. As we have more specific clinical profiles for the concussion, we can then apply specific treatments to help the individual patient in recovering from their concussion related symptoms.
There are six main clinical profiles that are identified through extensive testing to identify the specific type of concussion and then treatment is personalized according to the needs of each patient. The profiles include vestibular, ocular, anxiety/mood, post-traumatic migraine, cervical (neck pain) and cognitive/fatigue. As we customize a recovery program according to these clinical profiles, patients have a faster and more full recovery in getting back to sports, work and daily activities. If left untreated, many of these patients can end up experiencing symptoms and disruption to their daily lives for months and even years. We often see patients in the clinic that have been experiencing symptoms for two or three years or longer. There is still hope for these patients and they will typically get better with therapy but recovery will take longer than if they had received the appropriate treatment earlier in the process.
Many will ask how do I know if I have sustained a concussion and when do I seek treatment? If individuals are experiencing one or several of the mentioned symptoms after a fall, during sport or impact related incidents they should be evaluated to optimize treatment outcomes.
Through physical therapy, as well as follow-up with the sports medicine doctor and local athletic trainers, we are assuring that the patient is thoroughly tested and is completely ready to return to sports. As part of this treatment, we go through significant exertion-based exercise as well as high-level vestibular training to assure that not only are the symptoms improved but also that the patient is fully ready to return to sports. Concussions can be treated!
Shawn Higbee is a physical therapist at Specialized Physical Therapy and has been helping patients in the area since 2013. He specializes in treating post-concussion patients as well as many other patients with neurological, orthopedic, vestibular and balance issues. He has also helped with the local sports medicine program and local high schools. Higbee and his team can be found at Specialized Physical Therapy, 4141 Poleline Road, Suite A, in Pocatello, and you can contact the clinic with any questions at 208-242-8617 or info@specializedpt.org.