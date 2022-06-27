POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the second concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on Sunday 7 p.m. in the Guy Gate’s Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park. Come and join us for a fun-filled evening of music to celebrate our great country’s Independence Day. To help celebrate the band’s 87th year, Idaho Central Credit Union will sponsor the evening’s concert. Thank you, ICCU for being a generous and committed sponsor.
The guest conductor for the concert will be selected from the audience, so don’t forget to put your name in the basket at the park. You definitely don’t want to miss this patriotic music spectacular — hope to see you all there.
— Hail to the Spirit of Liberty — John Philip Sousa.
— Gettysburg — Randy Edelman, arr. John Moss.
— Star Spangled Spectacular — George M. Cohan, arr. John Cacavas.
— Danny Boy — Arr. Warren Barker.
— Flags of Freedom March — John Philip Sousa.
— Selections from Annie— Arr. Philip Lang.
— National Defense March — R.D. Becker (guest director).
— Red’s White and Blue March.
— Sweet Land of Liberty — James Sochinski.
— Presidential Polonaise — John Philip Sousa.
— Battle Hymn of the Republic — William Steffe, arr. John Higgins.
— Stars and Stripes Forever — John Philip Sousa.
The concerts are sponsored by the great city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department; John Banks director. They are under the direction of Mrs. Kerrie Tolman, Patrick Brooks and Thomas Kloss. The concerts are free to the public.