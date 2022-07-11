POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the fourth concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on July 17 at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Patrick Brooks will conduct the band for this concert.
To help celebrate the band’s 87th year, Yellowstone Dental will sponsor the evening’s concert and Bradley Sutton will sing the national anthem at the end of the concert. Thank you Yellowstone Dental for being a generous and committed sponsor.
The featured soloist for the evening will be Eddie Ludema, assistant professor of trumpet at Idaho State University, performing the audience favorite, Flight of the Bumblebee.
As usual, the guest conductor for the concert will be selected from the audience, so don’t forget to put your name in the basket at the park.
Come and join us for a beautiful and fun-filled evening of music this Sunday at Ross Park. See you all there.
— The Klaxon March.
— Ellington!
— Down a Country Lane.
— The Love Kiss.
— British Eighth March.
— Flight of the Bumblebee — Guest soloist Eddie Ludema.
— Colonel Bogey March (guest conductor).
— Let Me Call You Sweetheart.
— Roller Coaster (trumpet trio).
— The Man I Love.
— Soaring with John Williams.
— From Tropic to Tropic March.
The concerts are sponsored by the great city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department. John Banks is director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Concerts are under the direction of Mrs. Kerrie Tolman, Patrick Brooks and Thomas Kloss. The concerts are free to the public.