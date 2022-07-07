POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the third concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Patrick Brooks will conduct the band for this concert.
To help celebrate the band’s 87th year, Lookout Credit Union will sponsor the evening’s concert. Thank you Lookout Credit Union for being a generous and committed sponsor.
The guest soloist for the evening will be Thomas Kloss, faculty member at Idaho State University, performing Sammy Nestico’s Persuasion on the saxophone.
As usual, a guest conductor for a selection in the concert will be chosen from the audience, so don’t forget to put your name in the basket at the park.
So, come and join us for a beautiful and fun-filled evening of music this Sunday at Ross Park. See you all there.
— The Gallant Seventh March.
— Selections from Mary Poppins.
— Blue Tango.
— I Left My Heart in San Francisco.
— The Trombone King.
— Serenade for a Picket Fence.
— Persuasion — Guest saxophonist Thomas Kloss.
— O Lady Be Good.
— Emblem of Freedom March (guest conductor).
— Cajun Folk Songs.
— Old Man River.
— Symphonic Dances from Fiddler on the Roof.
— Fairest of the Fair March.
The concerts are sponsored by the great city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department. John Banks is director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Concerts are under the direction of Mrs. Kerrie Tolman, Patrick Brooks and Thomas Kloss. The concerts are free to the public.