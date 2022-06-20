POCATELLO — Concentrix Pocatello is hosting a fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day effort on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Concentrix parking lot at 805 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Participants can enjoy snow cones and popcorn (from Popcorn Shop); family activities and games, including face painting and a water balloon toss; music; and a fun tie-dye station for $5 if you bring a shirt or $10 with a new shirt provided at the event.
All proceeds will be donated to the local Southeast Idaho Alzheimer's Association.
For the last four years, Concentrix Pocatello has teamed up with the local Southeast Idaho Alzheimer's Association chapter to help raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. The Concentrix Pocatello team joins thousands of participants from across the world who come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a local activity.
In Idaho alone, more than 27,000 seniors have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s — including neighbors, friends, parents, grandparents or spouses. One in three cases of Alzheimer’s goes undiagnosed because of a lack of education and resources. Join the event, come dressed in your best purple — the color of Alzheimer’s awareness — and help support a great cause.