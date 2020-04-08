The annual Community Wide Spring Cleanup, which is facilitated by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, will occur during the entire month of May. The traditional kick-off breakfast, which is normally part of the spring cleanup, has been deferred to Oct. 3.
The community can rest assured that the spring cleanup will still occur in spite of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. There will be some safety modifications implemented, however, including the postponement of the traditional kick-off breakfast at Caldwell Park, as well as the extension to a month-long event versus a single day event.
As in years past, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will have a listing of public locations available for cleaning up where trash and debris have accumulated throughout the winter. Citizens can also commit to cleaning up individual sites they prefer or have in mind. The city of Pocatello will provide the trash bags and orange vests and NeighborWorks Pocatello free gloves. Both individuals and groups, as long as they follow proper social distancing protocol (staying 6 feet or more apart), are encouraged to participate.
“With the limitations that are in place because of COVID-19, we realize large group gatherings, such as holding a breakfast in a tight space with lots of people, is not feasible at this time,” said Mark Dahlquist, member of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee, “However, being outside picking up litter and debris in a public area or along a roadway is something that can be safe as long as proper social distancing measures occur. Aside from that, getting some fresh air while at the same time helping your community just might make you feel a whole lot better.”
In addition to the Community Wide Spring Cleanup, a fall cleanup is being planned for Oct. 3, making for a dual opportunity to assist in making Pocatello and Chubbuck look nicer. The event on Oct. 3 will include the traditional hot breakfast under the NeighborWorks Pavilion at Caldwell Park.
For more information about the spring cleanup or to reserve a cleanup site, contact the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 208-233-1525. Information will also be provided on how you can receive your free trash bags and gloves.