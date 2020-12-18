POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School School District 25’s Community Resource Team, or CRWs as they are often referred, are the recipients of December’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S Award. The team was collectively nominated by Mrs. Gretchen Flower, who is the federal programs coordinator for the school district.
School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who Positively Influence Educational Success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. The monthly award is sponsored by ISU Credit Union.
The PCSD 25 CRW team includes Callie Ceci, Kaylyn Christensen, Liliana Fan, Paula Miller, Patty Fonnesbeck, Kim Jackman, Courtney Kent, Karen Nielson, Jill Robertson and Delilah Williams. PCSD 25 administration recognized each CRW at a board of trustees meeting on Tuesday. Mrs. Most joined the meeting virtually via Google Meet. Paula Miller accepted the award on behalf of the team at the meeting.
In her nomination letter, Mrs. Anderson wrote: “Active listening, empathy, and strong professional commitment are just a few of the descriptors that can be used to illustrate the tremendous work our Community Resource Workers (CRWs) exhibit each day! Collaboratively, they serve as a lifeline to families, and tirelessly work to connect schools and the community together in order to meet numerous needs and put kids first. Their multiple roles include; assisting with recess duty, lunchroom supervision, behavior support, daily problem solving, food distribution, meeting hygiene and clothing needs, and community outreach. The added challenges of COVID have placed extraordinary strain on our amazing team, yet they continue to assist learners and their families with humor and camaraderie. Their teamwork is truly exemplary, and they selflessly collaborate to ensure resources are available to our district families. As a hard working team, their passion and dedication is powerful and so appreciated!”
The CRW team is the embodiment of patience, perseverance, love and support to the district’s kids and their effort does not go unnoticed. They each embody all the values of top-notch educators. They work to develop positive relationships with learners in tough situations.
Each recipient received a $25 gift card, courtesy of ISU Credit Union, PCSD 25’s educational partner for this award.