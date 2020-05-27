POCATELLO — Even though graduation for local seniors and their families will look dramatically different this year, graduation is always a momentous occasion worth celebrating. Alternative graduation celebrations for the class of 2020 include graduation processions along special routes designated for each high school. Each procession is a private event for graduates and their immediate families. The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 invites our surrounding community members to join us remotely to celebrate and honor the class of 2020.
Because social distancing guidelines remain in place with limits on mass gatherings, extended families and the public are encouraged to view the festivities online. PCSD 25 has collaborated with several local businesses in order to offer a variety of ways for the community to enjoy graduation.
Graduation broadcasts will be on KSEI 930 AM and 98.9 FM, courtesy of the Pocatello Radio Group. Broadcasts will start with speeches approximately 15 minutes prior to each procession. In addition, each graduation procession will be streamed live on the PCSD 25 Facebook page, courtesy of Mr. Tori Parkin. The Idaho State Journal is also providing a virtual commencement, which can be accessed at the viewer’s convenience at idahostatejournal.com. The virtual commencement will include graduation speeches, graduate profiles and messages from school principals, Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell and Board Chairman Dave Mattson. Each graduating senior will be provide a customized banner and a commencement keepsake magazine, courtesy of PCSD 25 and Stuart’s Media.
Graduation procession schedule
Thursday
6 p.m. — New Horizon High School.
Friday
Noon — Pocatello High School.
3 p.m. — Highland High School.
6 p.m. — Century High School.
Graduation is a time of both personal reflection and personal celebrations. We encourage families to plan their own celebrations and send us videos or photos to share on our social media pages. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the class of 2020 and wish our graduates health, happiness and success in each of their future endeavors.