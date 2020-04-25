The daffodils and crocus are up and telling us it is spring. Now thoughts of gardening bring us outside and plans for planting begin. During a pandemic, what are best practices for using a community garden for preparation, planting, and harvesting?
First consider best practices at the garden
Limit the number of people at the garden at one time or space people out to prevent groups of 10 or more.
If gardens stay open to the public, have a manager or gardener present to monitor the garden and visitors.
Cloth face coverings should be worn by employees while working. Cloth face coverings should also be encouraged for customer use, based on local guidance.
How to clean and disinfect
Gardens should provide hand-washing stations, if at all possible, and/or hand sanitizer to all guests and request that they wash their hands before entering the garden and upon exiting.
Disinfect surfaces on a regular basis, including reusable bins and buckets, shared tools, railings, doorknobs, tables, etc. Use non-porous plastic tables that can be easily disinfected whenever possible
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises using compounds on the list of EPA recommended disinfectants, which can be found at: www.go.ncsu.edu/epacovid-19. Note: this list is based on current data, but compounds have not been validated for inactivation of the virus causing COVID-19.
Bleach may be used to disinfect surfaces, but the concentration is higher for COVID-19 than for everyday sanitation: 5 tablespoons bleach per gallon of water.
Consider communication at the garden
Communicate that anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19, or who's come in contact with someone who has, should not come to the gardens. And if they are displaying symptoms onsite they will be asked to leave.
Cloth face-coverings should be encouraged for customer use, based on local guidance. Communicate that gardeners will not work if they have symptoms or were exposed.
Employee health is important
Businesses or community members who own the gardens should follow CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance for screening employees who have been exposed to COVID-19.
Pre-screen employees for symptoms or fever before starting work. Employees with fever and symptoms should be advised to see a doctor for evaluation before returning to the garden.
Remember COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness. It is extremely unlikely that someone will catch it through eating. The virus is most likely to cause illness through respiratory transmission, not eating.
The routes to be concerned about include being in very close proximity to many people or coming in contact with high-touch surfaces.
By using best practices while at a community garden, gardeners, visitors and the produce can be safe for human consumption. For more information visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.