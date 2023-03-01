Community Dinner Table serves 90,000 meals at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT - The Community Dinner Table in Blackfoot has officially served 90,000 meals.
The Community Dinner Table reached this milestone on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.
The programs helps to serves those in Blackfoot as well as Bingham County who are in need of a hot meal.
A plaque was presented to the church in gratitude for providing a place for anyone in the community to come and sit down to enjoy a hot meal.
Every Tuesday night a hot meal is served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church which is located at 168 S University Avenue in Blackfoot.
The Community Dinner Table and other faith based groups as well as local businesses have worked together to provide this much needed service to the community since 2008.
For more information about Community Dinner Table, go to communitydinnertable.org.
