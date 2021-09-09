Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall, immediately followed by a special meeting.
• The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department is hosting a series of open houses to discuss Our Valley | Our Vision, Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040, with residents. All of the open houses will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Masks/face coverings are highly encouraged. One of the open houses is set for today at Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St., in the multi-purpose room.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host the Idaho Mobile Escape Room starting at 5:30 p.m. today. Cost is $5. Then Kade Isakson will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring Rail City Jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• A free lecture series will take place Thursdays in September from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater in Pocatello. This week’s topic is “Edson Fichter: His Legacy and the Nature Area in His Name.” Audience members are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs today through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot. Visit funatthefair.com for a daily schedule of events.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• Chase Ricks will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Ron Clayson will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• The I-Squared Robotics Competition will be held at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
