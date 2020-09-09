Today
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 8 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet for a work session at 2:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Ladies Day from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Squared: Co-Working and Station Square are happy to host a special day just for the wonder women in our lives. There will be vendor booths for ladies to shop and enjoy.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
