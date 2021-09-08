Today
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The End of Summer Bash, a fundraising event for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chiefs, will take place at the downtown pavilion in Pocatello today. The KYD-J Band will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be cold beverages and great food by The Yellowstone Restaurant and Mama Inez. This will be the last Wednesday evening concert of the summer.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs today through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot. Visit funatthefair.com for a daily schedule of events.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall, immediately followed by a special meeting.
• The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department is hosting a series of open houses to discuss Our Valley | Our Vision, Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040, with residents. All of the open houses will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Masks/face coverings are highly encouraged. One of the open houses is set for Thursday at Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St., in the multi-purpose room.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host the Idaho Mobile Escape Room starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $5. Then Kade Isakson will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring Rail City Jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• A free lecture series will take place Thursdays in September from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater in Pocatello. This week’s topic is “Edson Fichter: His Legacy and the Nature Area in His Name.” Audience members are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
