Today
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today in the Airport Conference Room.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet for a work session at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
