Today
“The Best of Enemies” will play at 4 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. This film couldn’t be more timely as the true story of a civil rights leader’s clash with a KKK leader over school integration in Durham, North Carolina, leads to unexpected outcomes as both are challenged to face their own fears to find what is best for their community. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/best. Masks and social distancing measures are in effect at the Bengal Theater.
Monday
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.