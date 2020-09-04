Today
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today throughout Old Town Pocatello. There will be a variety of art, artists, music and food. Visit oldtownpocatello.com for a list of participating locations.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
Today & Saturday
• "The Public" will play at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater in ISU. Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling star as an act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/public. Masks and social distancing measures are in effect at the Bengal Theater.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• Sea Scout Ship #1492, Boy Scouts of America, is having a fundraiser starting 9 a.m. Saturday at Ridley's Grocery Store on Pocatello Creek Road. They will be selling 10-ounce bags of fresh beef jerky. For more information, call Gary Davis at 208-681-0183.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.