Today
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. today at Grace Assisted Living, 440 New Day Parkway in Chubbuck.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
Thursday
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at United Way, 101 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Elite Restoration, 5745 Industry Way, Suite 4, in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday.
• Blue House Pocatello Spiritual & Wellness Center, 1430 Cottage Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Full Moon Ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Dance Hall every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m., featuring sound selector Russell Broadbent.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.