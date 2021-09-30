Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• There will be a ribbon cutting and open house from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Leavitt Orthodontics, 1455 Bench Road in Pocatello. The ribbon cutting will take place at 5:15 p.m. Free mini consultations and smile simulations start at 4 p.m. There will be music, food, treats, giveaways and more throughout the evening.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• A free lecture series will take place from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. today at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater in Pocatello. This week’s topic is “What Mammals are Here?” Audience members are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will host a debate with the Pocatello City Council candidates running for Seats 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. today at the Veterans Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Matilda” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional dinner. To reserve tickets, call 208-238-8001 or visit palacetheatrearts.com.
• “The New Mutants” plays at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The October First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St., will host Witches Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be a costume contest and drink specials. From 6 to 7 p.m., free tarot card readings will be available. There will be a Magical Market full of mystical items like crystals, tarot and oracle card decks, pendulums, jewelry, art, candles and more.
• First Friday Pub Crawl gets underway Friday as art walk winds down. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end. Start at Star Route Brewery at 7 p.m. then head to Oasis Sports Bar, First National Bar and end at The Union Taproom. Cost is $5.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• The town of Lava Hot Springs will host its annual Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday. It is a family-friendly weekend stuffed full of food, activities and entertainment. View full schedule of events at oktoberfest.lavahotsprings.org.
• Old Town Actors Studio will put on a production of “Daddy Long Legs” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for this production — which will be shown at the theater at 427 N. Main St., Suite G — are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
