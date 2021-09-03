Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. today. View a list of participating locations at oldtownpocatello.com.
• The Pocatello Mystic Market will be open today at the downtown pavilion. From 5 p.m. to sunset, there will be a vendor market. From sunset to 10 p.m., there will be fire and light performances by Illumination Manipulation.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• First Friday Pub Crawl gets underway as First Friday Art Walk winds down. Start at the Oasis Sports Bar at 7 p.m., and pay $5 for a wristband. After the Oasis, head over to First National Bar, then The Union Taproom and then end up at Star Route Brewery. Each bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the Crawl.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Singer-songwriter Caffery Jones will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The band Absolute Zero will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at Duffy’s Tavern, 1304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• “Fast and the Furious 9” will be shown at the Bengal Theater at ISU at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Dom and the crew must take on an international terrorist who turns out to be a long lost relative. Admission is $3 for the public.
Today-Sept. 11
• The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs today through Sept. 11 at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot. Visit funatthefair.com for a daily schedule of events.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• ISU football opens up their season against North Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena, with the tailgate beginning at 11 a.m. Game tickets range from $16 to $25 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
• Country band Parmalee will perform live on Saturday at the amphitheater at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m. with opening act Lainey Wilson. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com/parmalee.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live with music by the Moon Gypsies starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
• Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
