Today
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout Old Town Pocatello. There will be a variety of art, artists, music and food. Visit oldtownpocatello.com for a list of participating locations.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
Friday & Saturday
• “The Public” will play at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater in ISU. Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling star as an act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/public. Masks and social distancing measures are in effect at the Bengal Theater.
