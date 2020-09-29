Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Assisted Living, 440 New Day Parkway in Chubbuck.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
