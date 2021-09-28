ISJ calendar

Today

• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today at Portneuf Health Trust’s City Center Campus, 1001 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello.

• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.

• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.

• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.

Today-Saturday

• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.

Wednesday

• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.

• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.

