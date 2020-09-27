Today
• Golden Globe nominee “Motherless Brooklyn” will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Starring Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin and Gugu Mbatha Raw in 1950s New York, a private detective afflicted with Tourette’s syndrome works to solve the murder of his mentor only to uncover a more sinister plot affecting the whole city. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/motherless.
Monday
• The Pocatello City Council will hold an executive session at 11 a.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Dental Associates, 115 E. Chapel Road in Pocatello.
