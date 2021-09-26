Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
• Acclaimed movie “Percy vs Goliath” plays at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the ISU Bengal Theater. This true story follows small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company’s genetically modified canola is discovered in his crops. As he speaks out, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world, and suddenly becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers’ rights. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/percy.
• Carvin Jones, “The King of Strings,” will perform at 5 p.m. today at Frazier Hall on ISU’s campus in Pocatello. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at carvinjones.com.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• Old Town Actors Studio will put on a production of “Daddy Long Legs” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets for this production — which will be shown at the theater at 427 N. Main St., Suite G — are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
