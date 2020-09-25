Today
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, invites you in to enjoy live music by Alexa Sluder beginning at 8 p.m. today.
• Shawn Barnby will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Barnaby plays bluegrass and funky folk music.
• The band Almost Famous will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. today at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The band Absolute Zero will perform from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. today at Duffy’s Tavern North, 1304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present the “The Wolves” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Black Box Theatre in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available by calling box office manager Julie McKnight at 208-282-3330 or purchasing online at isu.edu/tickets. Seating is extremely limited. Purchase tickets one day in advance of your chosen show date to allow for accommodations. Masks are required.
• ISU’s Bengal Theater will host a comic book weekend featuring “Justice League” at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and “Thor: Ragnarok” at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Comic books will be given out at both shows. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday through Oct. 10. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host a parking lot party on Saturday. Flash Drive will be performing live. The bar opens at 5 p.m., and the music gets underway at 6 p.m.
• Rob Gregg will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
