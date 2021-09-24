Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Touch of Grey will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• There will be a free showing of “The Addams Family” today at the Portneuf Wellness Complex amphitheater in Pocatello. Doors open at 9 p.m. Concessions will be provided.
Today & Saturday
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be hosting an Acoustic Music Festival today and Saturday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with music beginning each day at 4 p.m., featuring a variety of bands. Admission is $5 for one day or $8 for both days, at the door.
• Pocatello Taco Fest will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex amphitheater. There will be live music, family activities, drinks and, of course, tacos.
• “Snake Eyes” is the weekend film feature at the ISU Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. An ancient Japanese clan welcomes a loner called Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Old Town Actors Studio will put on a production of “Daddy Long Legs” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for this production — which will be shown at the theater at 427 N. Main St., Suite G — are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Family Fun Party and Balloons, 215 W. Maple St. in Pocatello, will host a garage sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be bounce houses, costumes, retail racks, cotton candy, snow cones, balloons and more.
• The third annual Inkom Village MountainFest will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom, featuring the band Hearts of Steele. Come enjoy music, food, drinks, vendors, kids activities, and raffle. Bring your own chair or blanket. Tickets purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/2fpwyjzj are $10 per person over 12 years old. Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 12 and under get in free.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host its 15th annual Oktoberfest Street Party from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults and children over 12. Children under 12 get in free.
• Strings Attached will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will put on its first concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. The performance will feature the world premiere of “Shadows for Piano and Seven Players.” Tickets can be purchased at thesymphony.us/ticket-prices.php or by calling the box office at 208-282-3593.
• There will be a free showing of “Field of Dreams” on Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex amphitheater in Pocatello. Doors open at 9 p.m. Concessions will be provided.
