Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• A free lecture series will take place Thursdays in September from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater in Pocatello. This week’s topic is “Birds in the Portneuf Area.” Audience members are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will host a debate with the candidates for Pocatello mayor and for City Council Seat 6 at 7 p.m. today at the Veterans Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every today at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• “Snake Eyes” is the weekend film feature at the ISU Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. An ancient Japanese clan welcomes a loner called Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Touch of Grey will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• There will be a free showing of “The Addams Family” on Friday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex amphitheater in Pocatello. Doors open at 9 p.m. Concessions will be provided.
Friday & Saturday
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be hosting an Acoustic Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with music beginning each day at 4 p.m., featuring a variety of bands. Admission is $5 for one day or $8 for both days, at the door.
• Pocatello Taco Fest will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex amphitheater. There will be live music, family activities, drinks and, of course, tacos.
• Old Town Actors Studio will put on a production of “Daddy Long Legs” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for this production — which will be shown at the theater at 427 N. Main St., Suite G — are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
