Today
• Today is the final day of the 2020 racing season at Pocatello Downs. Gates open at noon. Admission is $2. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m. There will be on-site wagering, food, beer and fun.
• The acclaimed French movie “Cyrano, My Love” will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. In 1897 Paris, author and playwright Edmond Rostand has not written anything for two years. In desperation, he offers a famous actor a play, and when he accepts, he begins writing this piece for which he has only the title: “Cyrano de Bergerac.” The movie is in French, with English subtitles. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cyrano.
• An extension of the ministries of Pastor Steven and Ilaria, the Church Without Walls, will be dedicated 5 p.m. today at Wilson Plaza, 611 Wilson Ave., Suite 4D, in Pocatello. The dedication service will be by the Rev. Steven Rodriguez. A meal will be served after the service. CDC guidelines are followed at this event.Monday
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• There will be a Walk Away Alzheimer’s event starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Cotant Park in Chubbuck. Participants will be walking around the park’s path, and there will be sponsors that will be donating money in association with the number of laps that are walked during the event. All proceeds will be donated to research at the Greater Idaho Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration is free for this event; however, they will be accepting cash donations to also go toward fundraising efforts. There will be free T-shirts for the first 200 participants that arrive at the event. Register at bit.ly/2ZNu1sy. Masks are encouraged and social distancing is required.
